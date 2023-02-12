Retired detective says police are right to pursue theory that the missing mother fell into the water

Retired detective Julie Mackay said she believes investigators are correct in thinking the missing mother may have gone into the river. Retired detective Julie Mackay believes Nicola Bulley likely fell into the River Wyre in Lancashire and is not the victim of a crime, despite her partner’s insistence that she did not. The police’s main working hypothesis is based on three factors: no new information, the unlikely chance of criminal involvement, and the winter conditions making it harder to find her.

Post navigation