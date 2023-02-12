Sun. Feb 12th, 2023
American man on trial for murdering his mother, chopping her into pieces, insists he is 'no threat'

American man on trial for murdering his mother, chopping her into pieces, insists he is 'no threat'

Karl Pfeffer, a 28-year-old American man on trial for murdering his elderly mother and dismembering her before throwing her remains into a river, told a court in Poland he “poses no threat to society.” He is accused of living off his mother, using drugs, and getting violent with her. Witnesses testified that he refused to work, relied on her for financial support, and used her credit cards until they were blocked. Police concluded that he killed her, and he confessed to the crime. His lawyers are asking for his release due to “lack of evidence” and his “poor health”, but the judge rejected the appeal.

