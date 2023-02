Cailey Wu, an 11-year-old girl from Sydney, Australia, was told she may never walk again after a tumor paralyzed her from the waist down. She fought her way out of a wheelchair and back on her feet with emergency surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, and months of rehabilitation. After a year of treatment, she miraculously walked out of the hospital and is now in remission and back in school. Her courage and determination have left her family and medical staff in awe.

Post navigation