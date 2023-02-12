Asylum seekers beg to be moved from hotel and a ‘scared to go outside’ after riot

Summarize this content to 50 wordsAsylum seekers are ‘scared to go outside’ following an anti-refugee protest near their accommodation – while a teenager has been charged with violent disorder.Protesters set fire to a police van and chanted ‘get them out’ on Friday evening during a riot near the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside.A total of 15 people, including a 13-year-old, were arrested after the violent scenes.Jared Skeete, 19, was charged today with violent disorder and assault by punching a counselor. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court tomorrow, police say.The remaining 14 people arrested have been released on parole pending the outcome of ongoing investigations. Protesters set fire to a police van and chanted ‘get them out’ during the riot at the Suites Hotel in Knowlsey Riot police photographed the scene on Friday night, resulting in the arrests of 15 people Police were pelted with rockets and forced to wear protective gear, including shields and helmets for riot gear.Clare Moseley, of the Channel migrant aid group Care4Calais, told us The mirror she was one of 120 people involved in a counter-protest before being driven into a parking garage.She returned to the hotel yesterday morning to speak to the asylum seekers’ house in the hotel. Mrs Moseley said: ‘They’re all quite intimidated, which unfortunately was the whole point.”They kept saying to me, ‘Can you move us? Can we go somewhere else? We don’t want to stay here.”That’s what it was about, they kept saying ‘we don’t feel safe here’. They said ‘we didn’t do anything wrong here, we didn’t come here to cause trouble’.She added: “They can’t leave the hotel, none of them want to walk across the road. I’m really not sure if they would be safe walking on the street.“They have a very big problem now, they can’t go to the store or a library or a church or whatever. They have nowhere to go to get help.”There is nothing for them in the hotel, so they are in a very bad situation right now.”It comes as it was revealed yesterday that the incident was sparked by anger over an online video of a schoolgirl saying she had been sexually harassed by a 25-year-old man who was allegedly staying at the hostel.The video showed the man asking the 15-year-old, dressed in a school uniform, for her number. The teen, who filmed the conversation on her cell phone, asked the bearded man his age. Protesters pictured outside the hotel on Friday night singing anti-refugee chants amid clashes with police The riot outside a migrant hotel last night was sparked by anger over an online video. A 15-year-old girl, dressed in a school uniform, for her numberWhen he replied that he was 25, she says, “You don’t do this in this country.” If you do this, you will go to prison.’The video was said to have been shot in Kirkby, Merseyside, two miles from the Suites Hotel, on Tuesday.Knowsley MP Sir George Howarth said the demonstration was triggered by ‘an alleged social media incident’, adding: ‘Until police have investigated the matter it is too early to draw any conclusions and the efforts of some to remedy the situation is flatly wrong.”If a criminal offense has been committed, the police must deal with it appropriately through due process.”Chief Constable Serena Kennedy added: “We understand that prior to this happening there were rumors and misinformation circulating on social media last night following an incident earlier this week. “I am aware of the risks associated with rumor and speculation and would like to reassure the public that we are aware of an incident that took place early this week and that an investigation is underway. The scene outside the Suites Hotel in Kirkby, Liverpool after a protest against the migrants living in the hotel turned nasty on FridayDetectives are investigating reports of an incident that took place in Kirkby on Monday 6 February when a man made inappropriate advances towards a teenage girl.This was reported to police by members of the public, but no victim was initially identified. After an investigation, a man in his twenties was arrested in another part of the country on Thursday, February 9, on suspicion of a public order violation.”A file has been submitted to the CPS and on their advice he was released without further action.”Interior Minister Suella Braverman said the “alleged behavior of some asylum seekers” was never an excuse for violence.”I condemn last night’s terrible disorder in Knowsley,” she said.”The alleged behavior of some asylum seekers is never an excuse for violence and intimidation.” She thanked Merseyside Police for their efforts to keep people safe.”

