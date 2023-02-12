Royal Family ‘Fully Expects’ Harry and Meghan at King Charles’ Coronation

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Harry and Meghan are Coronation yeses (right now)

They’re in, they’re out, they’re coming, they’re staying away… This week, at least, the royal family “fully expects” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles’ coronation, the Mail on Sunday reports—even if some of the family are “spitting feathers” about the revelations and allegations contained in Harry’s memoir Spare, including Prince William shoving Harry on to a dog bowl during one confrontation.

Read more at The Daily Beast.