Sun. Feb 12th, 2023
News

What’s next for Halo?

By

Feb 12, 2023 ,
What’s next for Halo?

Microsoft’s Halo franchise has been in trouble since the release of Halo infinity in late 2021. The game was delayed and received a lukewarm reception, while the studio behind it, 343 Industries, has been hit with layoffs and allegations of “incompetent” leadership. Microsoft is now looking to outsource some of the development of Halo to third-party studios and Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5. The studio needs to recapture the Bungie magic and discover its own identity to build a new future for Halo, but it needs help to do so.

By

Related Post

News

Graphic video evidence shows Russia suffering catastrophic losses of ’31 armoured vehicles’

Feb 12, 2023
News

You still can get a ticket to the Super Bowl on game day, but it’ll cost you

Feb 12, 2023
News

Hyundai launches ‘no commitment’ electric vehicle monthly subscription – here’s why it’s different from leasing

Feb 12, 2023

You missed

News

Graphic video evidence shows Russia suffering catastrophic losses of ’31 armoured vehicles’

Feb 12, 2023
News

What’s next for Halo?

Feb 12, 2023
News

You still can get a ticket to the Super Bowl on game day, but it’ll cost you

Feb 12, 2023
News

Hyundai launches ‘no commitment’ electric vehicle monthly subscription – here’s why it’s different from leasing

Feb 12, 2023
Generated by Feedzy