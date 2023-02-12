What’s next for Halo?

Microsoft’s Halo franchise has been in trouble since the release of Halo infinity in late 2021. The game was delayed and received a lukewarm reception, while the studio behind it, 343 Industries, has been hit with layoffs and allegations of “incompetent” leadership. Microsoft is now looking to outsource some of the development of Halo to third-party studios and Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5. The studio needs to recapture the Bungie magic and discover its own identity to build a new future for Halo, but it needs help to do so.

Post navigation