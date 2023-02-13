Maria Bartiromo Floats Bizarre Biden-China Spy Balloon Conspiracy

Fox News

In a Sunday Morning Futures interview so eerily reminiscent of a (subpar) SNL sketch, Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo brought on Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) to discuss the recent influx of potential surveillance crafts over U.S. airspace and, of course, went down a bonkers conspiracy rabbit hole.

After a five-minute conversation recapping Hunter Biden’s business dealings to build up her case, Bartiromo suggested to the senator that President Joe Biden may have intentionally allowed the spy balloon to fly over the U.S. because the Chinese Community Party (CCP) has compromising information on him and his family.

“I’m wondering if, in fact, this is one of the reasons that the CCP feels empowered to be able to send spy flights across America to take pictures of our military installations and why this president allowed that spy flight to get all the way in the middle of the country, all the way up to South Carolina,” she said. “Your thoughts on where this is going and whether or not Joe Biden—they have so much on Joe Biden that they don’t care, they’re not expecting any repercussions.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.