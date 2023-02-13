What the Super Bowl logo looked like the year you were born

A young fan poses in front of a Super Bowl LVII sign.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

From 1967 until today, the Super Bowl logo has changed drastically.

Earlier versions of the logo featured bright colors and over-the-top fonts.

In the early 2010s, the logo began featuring illustrations of the games’ venues.

1967: In the first Super Bowl, the championship was then called the First World Championship Game.Super Bowl I. NFL The Green Bay Packers of the National Football League beat the Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League 35-10.

1968: NFL defending champions the Green Bay Packers beat AFL team the Oakland Raiders 33-14.Super Bowl II. NFL There was a simple logo to mark the occasion.

1969: With a bolder logo this year, 1969 was the first time the game officially used the trademarked “Super Bowl” name.Super Bowl III. NFL The New York Jets beat the Baltimore Colts 16-7.

1970: In the fourth and final AFL versus NFL game, the Kansas City Chiefs won.Super Bowl IV. NFL They beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7.

1971: The first modern Super Bowl game had a disco-esque logo to match.Super Bowl V. NFL The Baltimore Colts beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-13.

1972: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Miami Dolphins 24-3 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana, this year.Super Bowl VI. NFL Inspired by the Dallas Cowboys’ team name, a Western font was used on the logo.

1973: The Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Redskins 14-7 this year.Super Bowl VII. NFL The logo featured a purple and blue typeface.

1974: The Miami Dolphins beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas.Super Bowl VIII. NFL The logo was much simpler, with a Viking-esque font.

1975: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings 16-6 at Tulane Stadium, New Orleans.Super Bowl IX. NFL A more elegant font was used to mark the occasion.

1976: The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.Super Bowl X. NFL The logo was the first to only feature one color.

1977: The Oakland Raiders defeated the Minnesota Vikings 32-14.Super Bowl XI. NFL The same logo font was used for the 1974 Super Bowl.

1978: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Denver Broncos 27-10 while playing at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans.Super Bowl XII. NFL It was the first Super Bowl to be played in a domed stadium.

1979: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys in a close game of 35-31.Super Bowl XIII. NFL For the first time, the location and date was part of the game’s logo — a theme that would continue for years to come.

1980: The Pittsburgh Steelers played the Los Angeles Rams and won 31-19.Super Bowl XIV. NFL They played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

1981: The Oakland Raiders beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Super Bowl XV. NFL This year, the logo stuck to a simple color scheme of brown and gold.

1982: The San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-21 at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan.Super Bowl XVI. NFL This year, the logo was also the color gold.

1983: The Washington Redskins won against the Miami Dolphins 27-17.Super Bowl XVII. NFL The logo featured a retro font and blue-and-red color scheme, a design trend that would continue for the next 10 years.

1984: The Los Angeles Raiders won against the Washington Redskins 38-9 at Tampa Stadium.Super Bowl XVIII. NFL The logo featured a banner design.

1985: The Miami Dolphins lost to the San Francisco 49ers 38-16.Super Bowl XIX. NFL The game was held at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California.

1986: The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots 46-10 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.Super Bowl XX. NFL It was the first Super Bowl for the New England Patriots, who have since won six Super Bowl titles.

1987: At the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, the New York Giants defeated the Denver Broncos 39-20.Super Bowl XXI. NFL The logo included a nod to the venue.

1988: The Washington Redskins beat the Denver Broncos 42-10 this year.Super Bowl XXII. NFL The logo didn’t include a nod to either team or the venue in its design.

1989: The San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-16.Super Bowl XXIII. NFL The national anthem was sung by Billy Joel at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

1990: In the first game of the ’90s, the San Francisco 49ers demolished the Denver Broncos 55-10.Super Bowl XXIV. NFL It remains the most lopsided win in Super Bowl history.

1991: The New York Giants beat the Buffalo Bills 20-19.Super Bowl XXV. NFL It was the first year to feature a halftime show with pop acts. Michael Jackson was the headlining performance.

1992: The Washington Redskins beat the Buffalo Bills 37-24 in the championship game.Super Bowl XXVI. NFL The logo incorporated an illustration of a football, marking a turn towards more intricately designed logos.

1993: At the Rose Bowl, the Dallas Cowboys won with a strong lead over the Buffalo Bills, 52-17.Super Bowl XXVII. NFL The logo this year featured three roses in honor of the venue.

1994: The Dallas Cowboys won again the next year against the Buffalo Bills, 30-13.Super Bowl XXVIII. NFL The logo featured a peach inspired by the Georgia Dome venue.

1995: The San Francisco 49ers won out against the San Diego Chargers 49-26 at the Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.Super Bowl XXIX. NFL The Miami Gardens venue has since been renamed the Hard Rock Stadium.

1996: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.Super Bowl XXX. NFL The Southwestern design of the logo was no doubt a nod to the game’s Tempe, Arizona, location.

1997: The Green Bay Packers won against the New England Patriots in a 35-21 victory at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.Super Bowl XXXI. NFL Also inspired by the venue, this year’s logo appeared to reference Mardi Gras celebrations.

1998: The Denver Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers 31-24.Super Bowl XXXII. NFL Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and Queen Latifah played the halftime show.

1999: The Denver Broncos won against the Atlanta Falcons 34-19.Super Bowl XXXIII. NFL The game was held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

2000: In the first game of the new millennium, the St. Louis Rams won 23-16 against the Tennessee Titans.Super Bowl XXXIV. NFL The game was held at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

2001: The Baltimore Ravens defeated the New York Giants 34-7.Super Bowl XXXV. NFL The game was held at the Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida.

2002: The New England Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams 20-17.Super Bowl XXXVI. NFL The game marked the first-ever win for the New England Patriots.

2003: The Super Bowl game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders ended in a 48-21 victory for Tampa.Super Bowl XXXVII. NFL The logo featured illustrations of a lighthouse and waves.

2004: The New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29.Super Bowl XXXVIII. NFL Tom Brady was named the game’s MVP and the logo was inspired by Houston, the home of NASA.

2005: The New England Patriots won the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.Super Bowl XXXIX. NFL The Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21.

2006: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 at Ford Field in Detroit.Super Bowl XL. NFL The Rolling Stones performed as the halftime show.

2007: The next year, the Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears 29-17.Super Bowl XLI. NFL Peyton Manning won his first Super Bowl ring and was named the game’s MVP.

2008: The New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 17-14.Super Bowl XLII. NFL It was one of the biggest upsets and most exhilarating games in Super Bowl history.

2009: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.Super Bowl XLIII. NFL The logo’s design appeared to be inspired by a football field.

2010: The New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-17.Super Bowl XLIV. NFL The logo featured large orange block letters and a football illustration.

2011: The Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25.Super Bowl XLV. NFL This year was the first to feature the newly designed Super Bowl logo with images of the game stadium. Read more: Super Bowl tickets are currently going for upwards of $35,000 on Ticketmaster

2012: The New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 21-17.Super Bowl XLVI. NFL The logo featured an illustration of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2013: The Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in the team’s first-ever Super Bowl loss.Super Bowl XLVII. NFL The game is often remembered for a power outage that briefly stopped the game.

2014: The Seattle Seahawks won against the Denver Broncos 43-8.Super Bowl XLVIII. NFL The logo featured an illustration of MetLife Stadium.

2015: The New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks by only four points, 28-24.Super Bowl XLIX. NFL This game marked the Patriots’ fourth Super Bowl win.

2016: In the 50th Super Bowl game, the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10.Super Bowl 50. NFL It was the final game of Peyton Manning’s career.

2017: The next year, the logo changed and no longer featured the game’s venue.Super Bowl LI. NFL The New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

2018: The next year, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33.Super Bowl LII. NFL It was the team’s first-ever Super Bowl win.

2019: The New England Patriots redeemed themselves the next year.Super Bowl LIII. NFL The six-time champions won against the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

2020: The Kansas City Chiefs played the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.Super Bowl LIV. NFL The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20.

2021: The Super Bowl went ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Super Bowl LV. NFL The game took place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with eyes on the Kansas City Chiefs as the previous year’s champions. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31–9.

2022: The Los Angeles Rams narrowly defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.Super Bowl LVI. NFL The championship game’s logo featured images of palm trees to reference SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.