Mon. Feb 13th, 2023
A woman celebrated her 35th birthday by taking local buses to travel from London to Edinburgh, Scotland

Emily Turner took three days to complete her trip on local bus services.

Andrew Aitchison/Getty Images

A woman who says she loves buses decided to travel from London to Scotland using only local services.
Emily Turner’s journey was followed by thousands of people on Twitter.
Her trip took three days and cost more than a direct service, but said it was “about the journey.”

A woman who “loves buses” has traveled from London to Edinburgh in Scotland using only local buses that cost about $2.50 per journey. She said she was hoping to complete her journey on16 buses — “a few more if things go wrong!”

Writer and podcaster Emily Turner boarded her first bus in London early Friday on her 35th birthday.

—Emily Turner (@ETWriteHome) February 11, 2023

 

She made it to Scotland just after 11 a.m. on Sunday and arrived in Edinburgh just before 3 p.m. 

—Emily Turner (@ETWriteHome) February 12, 2023

 

Thousands of users followed Turner’s journey on Twitter. On Friday, she tweeted: “When my mother turned 35, she was about to give birth to me, but I feel like today I have given birth to a whole Twitter bus lover community, so to each their own.”

Direct services take about nine hours to complete 400-odd miles between the two capitals and can cost as little as £13 (just under $16). In response to a comment on Twitter, Turner replied: “It’s not about the price, it’s about the journey.”

Turner tried to travel only on buses included in a government scheme that limits fares to £2 ($2.41)

Her journey wasn’t entirely smooth sailing. She faced multiple delays that knocked her off schedule and her debit card was declined on Saturday after she unwittingly exceeded the permitted number of daily transactions on Apple Pay.

Turner tweeted: “Does my bank think someone stole my card and went joyriding around England … on buses?”

After completing her journey, Turner doesn’t plan to linger long in Edinburgh and will take a train back to London on Sunday night.

