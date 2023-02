Summarize this content to 50 words

Ex-Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder emerges as the front-runner to succeed Jesse Marsch as he watches Leeds defeat Man United at Elland Road…as the club move to a FOURTH goal after chases from Andoni Iraola, Arne Slot and Carlos CorberanBy Simon Jones for MailOnline published: 10:31 AM EST, February 12, 2023 | Updated: 12:03 PM EST, February 12, 2023

Post navigation