Pictured: Teenage girl, 16, found stabbed to death in Cheshire park as police launch murder probe

Summarize this content to 50 words

Pictured: Girl, 16, found stabbed to death in Cheshire Park as police launched a murder investigation and hunt for men and women seen where her body was foundPolice were called to Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire at 3.13pmA girl was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering stab woundsBy Stewart Carr published: 10:37 AM EST, February 12, 2023 | Updated: 12:49 PM EST, February 12, 2023

Post navigation