Mon. Feb 13th, 2023
News

Pictured: Teenage girl, 16, found stabbed to death in Cheshire park as police launch murder probe

By

Feb 12, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,
Pictured: Teenage girl, 16, found stabbed to death in Cheshire park as police launch murder probe

Summarize this content to 50 words
Pictured: Girl, 16, found stabbed to death in Cheshire Park as police launched a murder investigation and hunt for men and women seen where her body was foundPolice were called to Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire at 3.13pmA girl was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering stab woundsBy Stewart Carr published: 10:37 AM EST, February 12, 2023 | Updated: 12:49 PM EST, February 12, 2023

By

Related Post

News

Mass. Mom Strangled Her 3 Children to Death After She Heard a ‘Man’s Voice Telling Her To’: Prosecutors

Feb 13, 2023
News

‘Mullet streaker’ is arrested for belly flopping into a golf pond at Phoenix Open

Feb 13, 2023
News

Man City 3-1 Aston Villa: Pep Guardiola’s side put off-the-field woes behind them to ease past Villa

Feb 13, 2023

You missed

News

Mass. Mom Strangled Her 3 Children to Death After She Heard a ‘Man’s Voice Telling Her To’: Prosecutors

Feb 13, 2023
News

‘Mullet streaker’ is arrested for belly flopping into a golf pond at Phoenix Open

Feb 13, 2023
News

Man City 3-1 Aston Villa: Pep Guardiola’s side put off-the-field woes behind them to ease past Villa

Feb 13, 2023
News

Super Bowl LVII kicks off on February 12 with the Chiefs facing the Eagles — here’s how to livestream the big game

Feb 13, 2023
Generated by Feedzy