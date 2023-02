Claudia Winkleman caused a stir on social media when an unearthed clip from 2003 showed her without her famous bangs. The Traitors, a BBC show featuring 22 players split into either loyal believers or traitors, is returning for a second season this summer. The presenter hosted the first series, which ended with a peak of 3.2 million viewers and a celebrity version is planned for charity. The US version, hosted by Alan Cummings, is airing on Peacock and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Post navigation