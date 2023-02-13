Airspace Over Lake Michigan Restricted Due To National Defense

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Sunday that it imposed and then suddenly lifted its “national defense airspace” restriction over a section of Lake Michigan.

The reason behind the abrupt change of plans is not clear as the FAA had earlier imposed a ban on civilian air traffic in the area, only to open it up an hour later.

The FAA had established a similar restriction over Montana this weekend in response to an unknown flying object.

I am in constant communication with NORCOM and they have just advised me that they have confidence there IS an object and it WAS NOT an anomaly. I am waiting now to receive visual confirmation. Our nation’s security is my priority.

— Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) February 12, 2023

In its initial announcement on Sunday, the FAA warned pilots who did not comply with the restrictions that they could be intercepted, detained, and interviewed by law enforcement or security personnel.

The FAA also warned that such pilots could face the use of deadly force while in the air.

