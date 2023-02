Erik ten Hag praised Marcus Rashford as one of the best strikers in Europe and warned the Manchester United player not to lose focus or the scoring will stop. Rashford has scored 21 goals this season, and Ten Hag believes there is more to come if he keeps investing and pushing himself. Alejandro Garnacho was also told to take responsibility for his goals. Leeds captain Luke Ayling admitted their players are unaware of the search for a new manager.

Post navigation