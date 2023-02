Logan Paul and KSI visited Australia to promote their energy drink Prime and drew a huge crowd of rowdy young superfans to Channel Nine’s North Sydney headquarters.Police and extra security were called in to control the crowd and protect the Today Show team.The drink is so popular that it can cost up to £20 in the UK and caused pandemonium when Aldi stocked it for £2 shortly before Christmas.The Today show later interviewed several fans who shared how “inspiring” they find Paul and KSI.

