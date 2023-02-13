Mon. Feb 13th, 2023
News

Mars Wrigley fined after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate in workplace safety incident

By

Feb 12, 2023 , , , , , , ,
Mars Wrigley fined after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate in workplace safety incident

John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

OSHA has handed Mars Wrigley a five-figure fine for a June incident at a Pennsylvania confectionary factory.
Officials say two workers fell into a tank of chocolate while doing maintenance work.
The pair had to be rescued by emergency responders and taken to a hospital, reports say.

A Pennsylvania confectionary factory is being fined more than $14,500 over a 2022 incident that involved two workers falling into a vat of chocolate.

According the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the two contract workers at an M&M/Mars factory in Elizabethtown were neither authorized nor trained to work in tanks. OSHA is holding Mars Wrigley responsible for the incident, the Associated Press reported.

The pair were reportedly employed by an outside contracting firm, and fell into the chocolate tank in June while performing maintenance work, officials said.

They had to be rescued by emergency responders who cut a hole in the bottom of the partially filled tank to free them, according to the AP. Both were taken to the hospital.

A Mars Wrigley representative told reporter that employee safety “is a top priority for our business.”

“As always, we appreciate OSHA’s collaborative approach to working with us to conduct the after-action review.”

Read the original article on Business Insider

By

Related Post

News

Mass. Mom Strangled Her 3 Children to Death After She Heard a ‘Man’s Voice Telling Her To’: Prosecutors

Feb 13, 2023
News

‘Mullet streaker’ is arrested for belly flopping into a golf pond at Phoenix Open

Feb 13, 2023
News

Man City 3-1 Aston Villa: Pep Guardiola’s side put off-the-field woes behind them to ease past Villa

Feb 13, 2023

You missed

News

Mass. Mom Strangled Her 3 Children to Death After She Heard a ‘Man’s Voice Telling Her To’: Prosecutors

Feb 13, 2023
News

‘Mullet streaker’ is arrested for belly flopping into a golf pond at Phoenix Open

Feb 13, 2023
News

Man City 3-1 Aston Villa: Pep Guardiola’s side put off-the-field woes behind them to ease past Villa

Feb 13, 2023
News

Super Bowl LVII kicks off on February 12 with the Chiefs facing the Eagles — here’s how to livestream the big game

Feb 13, 2023
Generated by Feedzy