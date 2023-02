Jodie Comer looked stunning in a black marabou mini dress at the WhatsOnStage Awards. She was nominated for her role in the one-woman play Prima Facie and won. Amber Davis also attended, wearing a brown silk dress with a thigh-high slit and knee-high black boots. The ceremony featured performances from various musicals, and was hosted by Edith Bowman, Laurie Kynaston and Billy Luke Nevers. The awards, decided by theatergoers, introduced gender-neutral performance categories.

