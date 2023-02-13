Two 19-Year-Olds Arrested For Louisiana Mass Shooting

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with a mass shooting that took place at a nightclub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in January. Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy’Shaun Jackson, also 19, were taken into custody on Friday by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Franklin has been charged with 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder, while Jackson faces charges of being an accomplice to attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred on January 22nd at around 1:30 AM at the Dior Bar & Lounge, leaving 12 people injured. Most of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, with three initially listed as being in critical condition but later improving.

According to the police, the shooting was not a random act of violence, but instead was a targeted attack. Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. told The Associated Press that investigators believe that one partygoer was the intended target and that bystanders were caught in the crossfire.

Before the incident, the nightclub had advertised a party with a theme related to Southern University and Louisiana State University, as the two schools started their new semesters. However, spokespeople for both universities stated that the event at the club was not officially affiliated with either institution.

