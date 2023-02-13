The Best Super Bowl Commercials 2023: From Adam Driver to Timothée Chalamet

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast

The Super Bowl will return tonight as the Philadelphia Eagles throw down against the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona—but, more importantly, the brands will be fighting for your attention. Every big advertiser is competing once again, with Busch going against Michelob Ultra, Pringles versus Popcorners, and M&M’s going toe-to-toe with…Fox News?

For folks like me, the Super Bowl is a time to enjoy wacky commercials more than it is an occasion to watch sports. (This year, however, I’m rooting for the Eagles, with love for Abbott Elementary.) Yes, some of us mute the game and turn the volume on for the ads! We exist!

But if you’re going to be too busy debating the ref’s calls in between plays, it might be tricky to pay attention to all those clever ads. Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. Or, if you’d rather go to a bar, and the bar will be too noisy, you can watch the YouTube clips ahead of time. Maybe you’re not watching the game at all, but you still want to see some cute clips. There are some hits this year, thanks to Timothée Chalamet and Adam Driver.

