U.S. Military Shoots Down Yet Another Flying Object—This Time Over Lake Huron

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. military on Sunday shot down an as-yet-unidentified object over Lake Huron, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) told The Daily Beast.

The U.S. Air Force and National Guard participated in this latest shootdown, the congresswoman wrote in a statement.

Confirmation of this incident came moments after Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) tweeted that U.S. fighter pilots had “decommissioned” an “object” over the lake bordering Michigan and the Canadian province of Ontario.

