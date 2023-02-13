Why The Project’s ratings could spell disaster for Channel 10 reality shows

The Project’s declining ratings could have a major impact on Channel 10’s primetime programming. Compared to last year, the first half hour from 6:30pm is down 30%, while the second half hour from 7pm is down 34%. This has a knock-on effect on reality shows that air after The Project, such as MasterChef Australia, The Masked Singer and Australian Survivor, as viewers are more likely to stay tuned in. The drop in viewership coincides with criticism and the departure of several high-profile presenters.

