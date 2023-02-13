Pine Brook, New Jersey — On Saturday, December 31, 2022, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking 61-year-old James Allandale into custody, based on an arrest warrant issued for Allandale charging him with attempted murder and other related charges in connection with an incident on December 27, 2022 in Elmwood Park.

Detectives ascertained that Allandale was inside a particular room and members of the Morris County SERT made entry at approximately 7:18 p.m., whereupon Allandale exchanged gunfire with Sgt. Fred Jackson of the Denville Police Department and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, who are members of the Morris County SERT.

A paramedic attached to the SERT was on scene to provide advanced life support, but Allandale was pronounced deceased at approximately 7:27 p.m. Authorities recovered a firearm near the decedent. The two officers were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and were released.

The post RAW: Bodycam Video Shows Deadly Motel Shootout With Fugitive In New Jersey appeared first on Breaking911.