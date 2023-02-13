Super Bowl LVII kicks off on February 12 with the Chiefs facing the Eagles — here’s how to livestream the big game

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Patrick Mahomes has a chance to win his second Super Bowl in five seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting quarterback.

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast on Fox starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 12.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will compete for the Lombardi Trophy.

You can stream the game without cable via the Fox Sports app or live TV services like Sling.

Super Bowl LVII, the culmination of the 2022-23 NFL season, will air live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will compete in the big game, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Chiefs and Eagles completed the regular season at the top of the AFC and NFC, respectively. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are playing in their third Super Bowl in the past five seasons. The Eagles are making their first Super Bowl appearance since they beat the Patriots in 2018, but have dominated their opponents on both offense and defense.

Super Bowl LVII will mark the first time two brothers play against each other, with tight end Travis Kelce representing the Chiefs and center Jason Kelce playing for the Eagles. It will also be the first time that two Black quarterbacks meet in the Super Bowl, with Jalen Hurts starting for the Eagles against Mahomes.

Both quarterbacks are also recovering from injuries — Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs playoff win against the Jaguars last month, while Hurts missed two games in December with an injured throwing shoulder.

How to watch Super Bowl LVII without cable

You can watch Super Bowl LVII on Fox tonight starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fox is free if you have access to broadcast TV or an HDTV antenna, and the Super Bowl will also stream for free through the Fox Sports app.

Though the Fox Sports app usually requires you to sign in with a pay-TV provider to access live sports, the Super Bowl stream will not require any kind of authentication. Fans can simply download the app and watch the big game for free. The Fox Sports app is available on Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Xbox.

Keep in mind, however, that only the Super Bowl will stream for free via the Fox Sports app. If you want to get full livestreaming access to everything on Fox without cable, you’ll need to sign up for a live TV streaming service like Sling TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV.

These platforms all offer streaming access to Super Bowl LVII along with multiple live TV channels, allowing them to serve as full-fledged replacements for cable TV. Of these options, Sling TV’s Blue plan is the cheapest, at $40 a month, and new members get their first month for 50% off.

Can you watch the Super Bowl for free?

Yes, you can watch Super Bowl LVII for free on Fox with a digital TV antenna, or via the Fox Sports app on supported devices.

Can you watch the Super Bowl in 4K?

Yes, Super Bowl LVII will be available to watch in 4K. You can stream the game for free in 4K UHD resolution through the Fox Sports app on 4K-enabled Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, and Apple TV devices.

In addition, the Super Bowl will also be available in 4K through the following paid services:

Altice Optimum Comcast Xfinity Cox Contour TV DirecTVDish Network FuboTV Verizon FIOSYouTube TV

How to watch the Super Bowl outside of the US

The Super Bowl will also be available to viewers outside of the United States through multiple broadcast partners. The most common international broadcaster for the Super Bowl is ESPN; other partners include Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, DAZN in Italy, Germany, and Canada, and Tencent in China.

You can find the full list of international broadcast partners for the Super Bowl on the NFL’s website.

Who’s performing during the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show?

Rihanna performing onstage during the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Matt Sayles/AP

Rihanna headlines the Super Bowl LVII halftime show with her first live televised performance since the 2018 Grammys. Her recently released song “Lift Me Up” was her first new single in six years and is included on the soundtrack for the Marvel film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The Super Bowl halftime show typically features guest appearances from additional artists as well. Last year’s halftime show was a collaboration between multiple artists, including Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent.

What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start?

There’s no set time for the Super Bowl halftime show, as it depends on the pace of the game. That said, the first half should take at least 90 minutes, putting the halftime show around 8 p.m. ET.

Who’s singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII?

The “Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by country star Chris Stapleton before the game.

Read the original article on Business Insider