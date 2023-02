.co.uk (Summary) Manchester City eased to a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League with Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez scoring. Erling Haaland appeared for the second half after a thigh injury, leaving him in doubt for City’s game against Arsenal. Guardiola’s side bounced back from defeat to Tottenham and are now one win away from returning to the top of the table. If Arsenal continue to drop points, City are well-positioned to lift the Premier League trophy again.

