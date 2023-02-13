Mon. Feb 13th, 2023
‘Mullet streaker’ is arrested for belly flopping into a golf pond at Phoenix Open

‘Mullet streaker’ is arrested for belly flopping into a golf pond at Phoenix Open

Arizona man, 27, known as the “mullet streaker,” was arrested for jumping into a pond wearing only Speedos and tennis shoes during the Phoenix Open golf tournament. He ran onto the green with his arms outstretched and evaded law enforcement before swimming away. He was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and disobeying orders from a law enforcement officer. Clips of his streaking session went viral online, with the Scottsdale Fire Department warning people to stay out of the water due to chemicals and pesticides.

