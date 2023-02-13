Mon. Feb 13th, 2023
News

‘The Flash’ Trailer: Ezra Miller Makes First Post-Allegations Appearance

By

Feb 13, 2023 , , , , , , ,
‘The Flash’ Trailer: Ezra Miller Makes First Post-Allegations Appearance

Photo: DC

After an unbelievably rocky road to its release, Warner Bros. has finally unveiled the first full-length The Flash trailer during the Super Bowl commercials. The film stars Ezra Miller, who has “begun ongoing treatment” after a series of violent incidents, after making their debut as the DC character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016.

Barry Allen (Miller), aka The Flash, is trying to revive his mother in another universe in the new trailer, fighting to keep her alive to bring her back to the universe in which he currently resides. And in the process, Barry continues to run into a different version of himself, confused at why there’s another Flash racing around in different timelines.

“Time has a pattern that it can’t help reliving,” Barry narrates. “Different people, different worlds, drawn to each other like magnets.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

By

Related Post

News

Daily horoscope for February 13, 2023

Feb 13, 2023
News

‘Australia loved him’: Barry Cable’s third alleged sex victim gives evidence

Feb 13, 2023
News

Russian inmates only had to march a few yards to be considered fit enough to fight in Ukraine for the Wagner Group, 2 captured fighters say

Feb 13, 2023

You missed

News

Daily horoscope for February 13, 2023

Feb 13, 2023
News

‘Australia loved him’: Barry Cable’s third alleged sex victim gives evidence

Feb 13, 2023
News

Russian inmates only had to march a few yards to be considered fit enough to fight in Ukraine for the Wagner Group, 2 captured fighters say

Feb 13, 2023
News

Some Meta employees are getting paid to do ‘zero work’ as the company embarks on a ‘year of efficiency’: Financial Times

Feb 13, 2023
Generated by Feedzy