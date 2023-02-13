‘The Flash’ Trailer: Ezra Miller Makes First Post-Allegations Appearance

Photo: DC

After an unbelievably rocky road to its release, Warner Bros. has finally unveiled the first full-length The Flash trailer during the Super Bowl commercials. The film stars Ezra Miller, who has “begun ongoing treatment” after a series of violent incidents, after making their debut as the DC character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016.

Barry Allen (Miller), aka The Flash, is trying to revive his mother in another universe in the new trailer, fighting to keep her alive to bring her back to the universe in which he currently resides. And in the process, Barry continues to run into a different version of himself, confused at why there’s another Flash racing around in different timelines.

“Time has a pattern that it can’t help reliving,” Barry narrates. “Different people, different worlds, drawn to each other like magnets.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.