Bob Iger releases Disney’s 100-year anniversary Super Bowl ad EARLY

Bob Iger released Disney’s 100th anniversary Super Bowl ad early, thanking storytellers, cast members, and fans for their dedication to the brand. Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz ended his “Restore the Magic” campaign for a seat on the Disney board, and Iger announced he will step down in two years. The heartwarming clip highlighted classic Disney films and thanked fans around the world for their loyalty over the past century. Fans responded enthusiastically to the clip, expressing their love and appreciation for the beloved brand.

