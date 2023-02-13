Mon. Feb 13th, 2023
BREAKING: Pentagon Doesn’t Rule Out Possibility We’ve Been Visited By Aliens

On Sunday afternoon, another high-altitude object was brought down by the US military over Lake Huron, US officials confirmed.

The Pentagon later said in a press conference that extraterrestrial activity has not been ruled out.

“I haven’t ruled out anything at this point,” said Glen D. VanHerck during a press conference on Zoom.

Today’s move marks the third consecutive day that an unidentified object was shot down in North American airspace.

Previously, an object was taken down over northern Canada on Saturday and another in Alaska airspace by a US F-22 on Friday. Additionally, last weekend, F-22s shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina.

This is a breaking news update. 

The post BREAKING: Pentagon Doesn't Rule Out Possibility We've Been Visited By Aliens appeared first on Breaking911.

