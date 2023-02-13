Putin’s War Fuels a Bitter Breakup With the Russian Language

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Wikimedia Commonss

NARVA, Estonia—The quick and glorious victory Vladimir Putin expected when he launched a war in Ukraine has turned into something of a punchline, and with each day bringing more humiliation to the Russian army, Moscow is looking as lonely as ever.

Baltic countries have been important supporters of Ukraine since the beginning of the war. In Estonia, nearly three-quarters of the total population supported financial and armed support to Ukraine, despite the fact that a quarter of the country’s population is ethnically Russian.

Now, Estonia is taking another step away from Russia—by investing in the Estonian language through education.

