Super Bowl LVII commercials came with some serious star power, starting with Ben and Jen at the Dunkin drive-thru

The Super Bowl’s ads are nearly as famous as the game itself, with millions guaranteed to tune in.

This game continued the tradition of including dozens of celebrities to make cameos in the ads.

Some of the early standouts include Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams, and more.

One of the main themes of Super Bowl LVII’s commercials, for another consecutive year, is the amount of star power that brands recruit for the world famous advertising parade that is the Super Bowl.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts staked an early claim as it surprised viewers with a Super Bowl ad that featured Ben Affleck’s brief stint as a Dunkin’ employee that made headlines last month.

Affleck, in an exaggerated Boston accent, seems to struggle serving several customers until he is surprised by his wife, movie star Jennifer Lopez, pulling up to the drive thru, questioning what he’s doing working in the coffee shop.

—Dunkin’ (@dunkindonuts) February 12, 2023

Michelob Ultra

The Michelob Ultra ad that aired in the first half featured one of the largest ensembles of the night, as tennis legend Serena Williams, Brian Cox of “Succession,” Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, and several other athletes and entertainers starred in a “Caddyshack” parody.

The group reenacted several scenes from the 1980 comedy classic to the tune of “I’m Alright” by Kenny Loggins, one of the songs that was featured prominently in the movie. The ad featured a variety of scenes from the movie, all with Michelob Ultra added in.

—Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) February 9, 2023

