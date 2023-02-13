Mon. Feb 13th, 2023
DAILY MAIL COMMENT: A cynical Remainer plot to derail Brexit

Feb 13, 2023
DAILY MAIL COMMENT: A cynical Remainer plot to derail Brexit

Concerned Leavers and Remainers held a secret summit in Oxfordshire to discuss Brexit flaws and remedies. Present were prominent politicians, business leaders and ex-civil servants, most of whom were Remainers. Lord Frost warned of a plot to undermine Brexit and urged the government to implement it fully. High taxes, poor incentives and red tape are barriers preventing UK businesses from growing. All parties should respect the referendum result and work to make Brexit successful. The BBC is hypocritical in its criticism of Richard Sharp’s appointment as BBC chairman.

