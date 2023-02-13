Mon. Feb 13th, 2023
News

Brittany Mahomes gives Patrick Mahomes a kiss for good luck on the sidelines before Super Bowl 2023

By

Feb 13, 2023 , , , , , ,
Brittany Mahomes gives Patrick Mahomes a kiss for good luck on the sidelines before Super Bowl 2023

Before the Super Bowl 2023, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany shared a romantic hug and kiss on the sidelines. The high school sweethearts, who married last March, have two children together – a one-year-old daughter and a two-month-old son. Brittany looked stunning in a bright red ensemble and showed off her incredible postpartum body. Patrick proposed to Brittany in September 2020 and she gushed about their engagement on Instagram. They share an inseparable bond and their love story began in their native Texas.

By

Related Post

News

Daily horoscope for February 13, 2023

Feb 13, 2023
News

‘Australia loved him’: Barry Cable’s third alleged sex victim gives evidence

Feb 13, 2023
News

Russian inmates only had to march a few yards to be considered fit enough to fight in Ukraine for the Wagner Group, 2 captured fighters say

Feb 13, 2023

You missed

News

Daily horoscope for February 13, 2023

Feb 13, 2023
News

‘Australia loved him’: Barry Cable’s third alleged sex victim gives evidence

Feb 13, 2023
News

Russian inmates only had to march a few yards to be considered fit enough to fight in Ukraine for the Wagner Group, 2 captured fighters say

Feb 13, 2023
News

Some Meta employees are getting paid to do ‘zero work’ as the company embarks on a ‘year of efficiency’: Financial Times

Feb 13, 2023
Generated by Feedzy