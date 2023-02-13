Brittany Mahomes gives Patrick Mahomes a kiss for good luck on the sidelines before Super Bowl 2023

Before the Super Bowl 2023, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany shared a romantic hug and kiss on the sidelines. The high school sweethearts, who married last March, have two children together – a one-year-old daughter and a two-month-old son. Brittany looked stunning in a bright red ensemble and showed off her incredible postpartum body. Patrick proposed to Brittany in September 2020 and she gushed about their engagement on Instagram. They share an inseparable bond and their love story began in their native Texas.

