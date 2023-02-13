Mon. Feb 13th, 2023
Greens leader Adam Bandt calls for an end to fossil fuel sponsorship of parliament’s midwinter ball

Greens leader Adam Bandt has reportedly called for fossil fuel companies Woodside Energy and Shell to be banned from sponsoring the Federal Parliament Midwinter Ball. The event is organized by the Press Gallery and raises money for charity, with nearly 30 sponsors contributing 7% of the budget. Bandt is pushing for a compromise where companies buy a table to attend rather than be a named sponsor. Greens members have been critical of fossil fuel sponsors, with some wearing protest clothing and others refusing to attend.

