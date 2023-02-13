Mon. Feb 13th, 2023
Kevin Hart stars in 2023 Super Bowl ad for DraftKings with Tony Hawk and rapper Ludacris

Kevin Hart bet on the big game in his star-studded 2023 Super Bowl commercial for DraftKings. Hart enlisted an all-star team of celebrity friends, including NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, wrestling legend The Undertaker and NBA icon Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving. In the ad, Hart moves through the party and comically interacts with his celebrity guests. He also attended Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl party with Jay-Z and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. The spot promotes DraftKings customers getting a free Super Bowl bet and aims to show off Hart’s comedic prowess.

