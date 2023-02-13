How Ted Cruz Paved the Way for George Santos to Pocket Loans

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

When Rep. George Santos (R-NY)—allegedly—gave his campaign $705,000, he claims to have done so in the form of personal loans. And thanks to a Supreme Court ruling last year in favor of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), he can still repay himself every penny.

The Cruz decision, handed down in June, eliminated the previous $250,000 cap on loans candidates can recoup with money raised after an election. It drew swift condemnation from campaign finance reform advocates—as well as the Court’s three liberal justices—who saw it as an invitation to corruption.

In her dissent, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the ruling “greenlights all the sordid bargains Congress thought right to stop.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.