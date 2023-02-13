Mon. Feb 13th, 2023
News

How Ted Cruz Paved the Way for George Santos to Pocket Loans

By

Feb 13, 2023 , , , ,
How Ted Cruz Paved the Way for George Santos to Pocket Loans

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

When Rep. George Santos (R-NY)—allegedly—gave his campaign $705,000, he claims to have done so in the form of personal loans. And thanks to a Supreme Court ruling last year in favor of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), he can still repay himself every penny.

The Cruz decision, handed down in June, eliminated the previous $250,000 cap on loans candidates can recoup with money raised after an election. It drew swift condemnation from campaign finance reform advocates—as well as the Court’s three liberal justices—who saw it as an invitation to corruption.

In her dissent, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the ruling “greenlights all the sordid bargains Congress thought right to stop.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

By

Related Post

News

Daily horoscope for February 13, 2023

Feb 13, 2023
News

‘Australia loved him’: Barry Cable’s third alleged sex victim gives evidence

Feb 13, 2023
News

Russian inmates only had to march a few yards to be considered fit enough to fight in Ukraine for the Wagner Group, 2 captured fighters say

Feb 13, 2023

You missed

News

Daily horoscope for February 13, 2023

Feb 13, 2023
News

‘Australia loved him’: Barry Cable’s third alleged sex victim gives evidence

Feb 13, 2023
News

Russian inmates only had to march a few yards to be considered fit enough to fight in Ukraine for the Wagner Group, 2 captured fighters say

Feb 13, 2023
News

Some Meta employees are getting paid to do ‘zero work’ as the company embarks on a ‘year of efficiency’: Financial Times

Feb 13, 2023
Generated by Feedzy