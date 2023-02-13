Mon. Feb 13th, 2023
Katie Holmes is casual cool in olive green coat Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week

Katie Holmes is casual cool in olive green coat Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week

Katie Holmes looked chic and casually cool at the Ulla Johnson show at New York Fashion Week on Sunday. She wore a black ruffled high-neck top over an ankle-length black skirt with a handkerchief hem, olive green wool coat and black leather booties. She styled her hair in loose layers and added a bold red lip to her natural-looking makeup. Katie thanked the show on Instagram and is currently performing in the play The Wanderers. She also co-wrote, directed and stars in the upcoming movie Rare Objects.

