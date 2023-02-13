Mon. Feb 13th, 2023
‘Australia loved him’: Barry Cable’s third alleged sex victim gives evidence

'Australia loved him': Barry Cable's third alleged sex victim gives evidence

A woman has brought a civil suit against former North Melbourne player, Cable, for alleged abuse she suffered as a child and teenager. Two other women have also testified that he was sexually inappropriate or assaulted them when they were children. Cable denies the claims and faces no criminal charges. The woman presenting the suit alleges that the abuse escalated from sexualized conversations and unwanted touching to violent intercourse. She has described the trauma she endured and the lifelong mental and physical health issues that have affected her life. The process continues.

