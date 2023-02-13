Daily horoscope for February 13, 2023

Summarize this content to 50 words Living our dreams can be a challenge right now. As the deep-thinking Scorpio moon supports imaginative Neptune, we can become aware of highly transformative possibilities just at the edge of our field of vision. But as Luna next collides with the realistic sun and wet blanket Saturn, now may not be the right time to take action. After the Moon enters social Sagittarius at 8:31 PM EST, talking to one another can help us unlock the most promising parts of any inspiration we’ve received recently.Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.March 21 – April 19You might be curious about heavy topics today. However, your friends may not be in the right headspace to hear everything that’s on your mind. While they probably appreciate the stability of their bond with you, they may not be ready to push the boundaries of your established dynamic. Deep reading on your own may be necessary to satisfy your curiosity at this time. By the time your colleagues are ready to join you, you’ll probably have some answers to share!April 20 – May 20Power struggles in a close relationship can upset you. You probably know your friends have a point when they say the other person means well, but they probably don’t have to live with the lingering frustration the same way you do. Figuring out what you want, rather than focusing on what you don’t want, can be the key to building a more comfortable dynamic. The person bothering you may not have any better ideas yet.May 21 – June 20You may feel that an authority figure is currently hindering you from pursuing a promising change regarding your health. Whether they’re right or not, you’re probably also battling your own ideas about who has the right to make big decisions. You need someone you can talk to about this, but it may not be the person you want to talk to. Allow yourself to let go of how you think your situation should be! That should help you find a surprising solution.June 21 – July 22A financial arrangement that you are part of seems to hinder your freedom. You may feel boxed in by an unnecessarily rigid structure. Make sure to ask yourself if you have a clear idea of ​​what you would like to do instead. As the moon moves into your practical 6th house, becoming familiar with the existing system can help you learn to work with it more effectively. If you want to make changes after that, you should at least think about it.July 23 – August 22A current family relationship can be frustrating for you. While you may crave emotional support, the person you’re dealing with may seem callous and uncaring because they’re hyperfocused on practical priorities. They may think that a lot goes without saying between the two of you, and believe that you know you can count on them when it really matters. Whether that’s true or not, making assumptions probably isn’t working well for everyone involved right now. Ask directly what you need.August 23 – September 22A conversation with a close companion can be reassuring at the moment. You probably have a finely tuned sense of what they need to hear on an emotional level – and they may be able to validate you in that way, too. However, trying to shift your chat towards making concrete plans can spoil the good mood. While you’re equipped to pin down the details when the time is right, that’s probably not what this moment needs. Just stay cozy for now.September 23 – October 22You may feel that it is now necessary to make your routine more structured. However, if it doesn’t work out right away, you’ll probably get annoyed. Perhaps the problem is that you’re trying too hard to stay focused solely on productive performance. Suppressing your desire to have fun can sap your energy, leading to less productivity overall. You are right to be concerned that flexibility will be seen as laziness by others, but ultimately you need to be realistic about what works for you.October 23 – November 21You are currently able to be very creative. However, you may be held back by negative messages received during your upbringing. You may have felt the pressure to be perfect all the time – but to do something truly original, you often have to take a chance that isn’t guaranteed to work out! Getting specific about what you’re willing to risk, such as a certain amount of money, should make the threat seem more manageable. When you know you won’t lose everything, you can start thinking about what you could gain.November 22 – December 21Listening to your dreams can be important today. That said, most of their posts are probably just for you. Even if the subtle cues you pick up seem relevant to other people in your life, the way you’re tempted to share them can easily become heavy-handed. Before you speak, process your thoughts yourself, perhaps in a journal where you can explore any personal associations that come to mind – that should clarify what someone else really needs to know.December 22 – January 19Telling your friends what they want to hear can be easy for you right now. The problem is that it can cost you! Before spending money you don’t feel like spending, you might benefit from digging a little deeper to find out how important this request is to the person making it. You may see it as more serious than she is. If it’s just a passing whim that they’re not really attached to, they’ll probably survive hearing your refusal.January 20 – February 18Stopping someone else’s power play may seem urgent to you today. You’re probably in the mood for a serious and logical approach, not anything that hints at emotional manipulation. Still, it’s probably impossible to avoid anything that isn’t based purely on reasons. A great idea for an exciting adventure can come to your mind at any time. Unfortunately, your own inhibitions will likely suffocate it before it gets off the ground. While practical concerns have their rightful place, you may be exaggerating the red tape you may face so you don't have to face your deeper fears. It's true that you're not obligated to act on every thought that pops into your head, but make sure you're telling yourself no for the right reasons.

