Mon. Feb 13th, 2023
NSA is scooping up laid off Big Tech workers in largest hiring spree in past 30 years

The National Security Agency has launched its biggest hiring wave in 30 years, targeting tech workers laid off from companies such as Amazon, Zoom and Meta. With over 102,000 workers at risk of losing their jobs, the NSA is offering 16 weeks of salary, health insurance and stock options, as well as one-on-one coaching and networking sessions.
NSA is making the most of the tech layoffs sweeping Silicon Valley by launching its biggest hiring wave in 30 years. Targeting workers laid off from companies such as Amazon, Zoom and Meta, the agency is offering 16 weeks of salary, health insurance, stock options and coaching sessions. 102,943 jobs were lost in January, with the technology sector accounting for 41% of planned reductions.

