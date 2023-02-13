How ‘virtual wards’ may only be staffed 12 hours a day

Virtual wards are designed to relieve pressure on the NHS, however, staffing gaps mean they are only staffed 12 hours a day. Patients are given devices to monitor vital signs and readings are sent to their doctors, freeing up hospital beds. Doctors are concerned that patients may call 111 or 999 for help outside of staffed hours, creating extra demand. Expansion of the service is planned, but doctors are wary of it being seen as a ‘silver bullet’. Local health systems in England have plans in place to ensure virtual wards are rolled out safely.

Post navigation