Ikeda Spa Is Singapore’s Only Japanese Zen Garden Day Spa And We’re Proud Of It

When you think of spas, what springs to mind? Probably someplace luxurious and relaxing. Maybe an indulgent day at the spa would include a massage and a facial. If you’re like most people, Ikeda Spa probably isn’t the first spa you’d think of when it comes to Singapore. After all, it’s not exactly in the heart of the city. But Ikeda Spa is more than just a day spa; it’s also Singapore’s only Japanese Zen Garden Day Spa. And we’re proud of it! What is a day spa, you ask? It’s simply a place where you can get pampered without having to leave your home or office. You can enjoy a relaxing massage or luxurious facial without having to leave your comfort zone. So if you’re looking for some peace and quiet (and some serious relaxation), check out Ikeda Spa next time you’re in Singapore. You won’t be disappointed!

