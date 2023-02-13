Mon. Feb 13th, 2023
News

Ikeda Spa Is Singapore’s Only Japanese Zen Garden Day Spa And We’re Proud Of It

By

Feb 13, 2023 , , , , ,
Ikeda Spa Is Singapore’s Only Japanese Zen Garden Day Spa And We’re Proud Of It

When you think of spas, what springs to mind? Probably someplace luxurious and relaxing. Maybe an indulgent day at the spa would include a massage and a facial. If you’re like most people, Ikeda Spa probably isn’t the first spa you’d think of when it comes to Singapore. After all, it’s not exactly in the heart of the city. But Ikeda Spa is more than just a day spa; it’s also Singapore’s only Japanese Zen Garden Day Spa. And we’re proud of it! What is a day spa, you ask? It’s simply a place where you can get pampered without having to leave your home or office. You can enjoy a relaxing massage or luxurious facial without having to leave your comfort zone. So if you’re looking for some peace and quiet (and some serious relaxation), check out Ikeda Spa next time you’re in Singapore. You won’t be disappointed!

By

Related Post

News

Mother of tragic boy, 15, found dead in a ditch after a night out reveals her heartbreak

Feb 13, 2023
News

Pregnant Love Island star Amy Hart shows off her baby bump in a grey skin-tight top

Feb 13, 2023
News

Elon Musk jokes at the Super Bowl that he’s talking to Rupert Murdoch about Dogecoin – and the meme coin immediately jumps 5%

Feb 13, 2023

You missed

News

Mother of tragic boy, 15, found dead in a ditch after a night out reveals her heartbreak

Feb 13, 2023
News

Pregnant Love Island star Amy Hart shows off her baby bump in a grey skin-tight top

Feb 13, 2023
News

Elon Musk jokes at the Super Bowl that he’s talking to Rupert Murdoch about Dogecoin – and the meme coin immediately jumps 5%

Feb 13, 2023
News

The artificial intelligence war has Wall Street in a frenzy over Google, Microsoft, and anything related to bots

Feb 13, 2023
Generated by Feedzy