Mitchell Johnson calls for David Warner to be dropped after poor Test cricket showing against India

David Warner’s future in the Aussie Test side has become uncertain after a disastrous first Test against India. His poor form in the subcontinent has been well documented, averaging 22.16 in India and 25.22 in Sri Lanka. Former teammate and legendary pace bowler Mitchell Johnson has called for Warner to be dropped, suggesting Travis Head be recalled in his place. The fitness of injured players and the selection of a new spinner may also be assessed before the second Test. Warner is missing his family, having posted a picture of them on Instagram after the loss.

