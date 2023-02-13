Mon. Feb 13th, 2023
News

Mitchell Johnson calls for David Warner to be dropped after poor Test cricket showing against India

By

Feb 13, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,
Mitchell Johnson calls for David Warner to be dropped after poor Test cricket showing against India

David Warner’s future in the Aussie Test side has become uncertain after a disastrous first Test against India. His poor form in the subcontinent has been well documented, averaging 22.16 in India and 25.22 in Sri Lanka. Former teammate and legendary pace bowler Mitchell Johnson has called for Warner to be dropped, suggesting Travis Head be recalled in his place. The fitness of injured players and the selection of a new spinner may also be assessed before the second Test. Warner is missing his family, having posted a picture of them on Instagram after the loss.

By

Related Post

News

Mother of tragic boy, 15, found dead in a ditch after a night out reveals her heartbreak

Feb 13, 2023
News

Pregnant Love Island star Amy Hart shows off her baby bump in a grey skin-tight top

Feb 13, 2023
News

Elon Musk jokes at the Super Bowl that he’s talking to Rupert Murdoch about Dogecoin – and the meme coin immediately jumps 5%

Feb 13, 2023

You missed

News

Mother of tragic boy, 15, found dead in a ditch after a night out reveals her heartbreak

Feb 13, 2023
News

Pregnant Love Island star Amy Hart shows off her baby bump in a grey skin-tight top

Feb 13, 2023
News

Elon Musk jokes at the Super Bowl that he’s talking to Rupert Murdoch about Dogecoin – and the meme coin immediately jumps 5%

Feb 13, 2023
News

The artificial intelligence war has Wall Street in a frenzy over Google, Microsoft, and anything related to bots

Feb 13, 2023
Generated by Feedzy