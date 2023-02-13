Decorated policewoman describes ordeal of being forced to resign after relationship with crook

Summarize this content to 50 wordsA former female police sergeant whose world came crashing down after she fell for a crook who was later convicted of armed robbery has shared her story in a new podcast.Jill Owens, then Evans, 54, was a decorated officer with Dyfed-Powys Police in Mid Wales when she met Dean Jenkins on an online dating site in the early 2000s.The pair enjoyed a whirlwind romance that came to a blistering end when Jenkins was arrested after an armed robbery and Mrs. Owens was forced to resign from her force.Now the mother-of-three’s ordeal has been turned into a six-part podcast series from Wondery and Novel called Stolen Hearts.She said, “Talking about it still brings tears to my eyes, because I will never be able to completely shake off the devastation it has caused in my life.” Jill Owens, then Evans, 54, was a decorated officer with Dyfed-Powys Police in Mid Wales when she met Dean Jenkins on an online dating site in the early 2000s Dean Jenkins, a ‘self-made businessman’ from Kent, was arrested on 31 October 2006 for being the getaway driver of a robbery gang, who stole £339,000 in multiple targeted raids on building societiesTwice divorced with two daughters, Mrs. Owens couldn’t believe her luck when she came into contact with Jenkins – a charming, seemingly self-made Kent businessman who had his own range of men’s grooming products.Reflecting on the impact it had on her life fifteen years later, she told the PA news agency, “When I hit that submit button, I had no idea where my life was going.“I was a police sergeant. I didn’t think I’d ever talk to an armed robber. What are the chances of that?“When it happened, it was like a bomb went off, destroying everything I had ever known.’I lost my two daughters for a number of years, my parents, I no longer speak to my brother. I was very on my own.’Ms Owens says she was completely unaware of Jenkins’ double life, but said she was tainted by the belief that people thought she had somehow known.“Even when I look back and ask myself, Was there something I could have picked up on? There’s nothing at all,’ she said.”Everything seemed to fit what he said he was, a successful businessman.” Now the mother-of-three’s ordeal has been turned into a six-part podcast series from Wondery and Novel called Stolen Hearts.After their first date in a Cardiff pub, they began meeting every other weekend, and Jenkins surprised her with an expensive holiday to Italy, where he took her to the Cosmoprof beauty fair.At the time, Jenkins owned a men’s toiletries business, including a range called the Guvnor, which was sold in Superdrug.Ms Owens said she was “starstruck” by the lavish lifestyle Jenkins introduced her to, including meals at high-end restaurants with representatives from TV retail channel QVC.”I wasn’t sheltered, but I came from a small town by the sea and I wasn’t used to this kind of big city life,” she said.“I mean, one minute I was looking for a lost cat and the next minute I’m at QVC. I was a little starstruck by all of this.“I went to work, saw his distribution warehouse and met George (business partner of Jenkins). I met his mother, his sister, his grandmother.”There was nothing suspicious about what I saw.”Mrs Owens found herself four months pregnant when she was told on 1 November 2006 that Jenkins had been arrested the day before for being the getaway driver of a robbery gang, who had stolen £339,000 in multiple targeted raids on building societies.Jenkins’ crimes would mark the end of Ms Owens’ career with the Dyfed-Powys Police Department, which she joined in 1990, and her estrangement from friends, family and colleagues.Kent Police interviewed her about her knowledge of Jenkins. She was then examined by the professional standards of her own strength.She claims she was treated unfairly because of her own violence and believes she would have received more support now.She said: ‘It was a huge shock, I was 16 weeks pregnant and my whole life was turned upside down. That had not been taken into account at all.“Every time I was interviewed by Dyfed-Powys it was by men, often two or three senior officers at a time. It was like a gang approach and I was vulnerable.“They told me I should have known because the names of two of his shower gels were Beat the Filth and It’s a Stick Up. I mean, I just thought it was smart marketing.”At the end of 2008 she was ‘obliged to resign’.Mrs. Owens said she visited Jenkins in prison but never got the answers she wanted from him.“I always thought there were two possible reasons why he was with me. Either it was the excitement of playing with the danger of dating a cop or he had genuine feelings for me,” she said”If he had genuine feelings for me, the kindest thing would have been to walk away.”Producers interviewed Jenkins for the podcast and Ms. Owens said she was surprised by what he said.“I can’t say too much, but what he says in the last episode really made me sit back. I sat on my work bus listening to it and I thought ‘wow,’” she said.”I could finally see what I couldn’t see for so long.”Ahead of the podcast, Ms. Owens released a book about her experience in April 2020 called Two Cops And A Robber, and says telling her story is as much about catharsis as it is about putting her side forward.In addition to writing and running her own property management company, she serves as Deputy Mayor of Haverfordwest and will become mayor in April.She said, “It’s been a long road to recovery, but I don’t blame myself anymore.“The police said I lacked honesty and integrity – and that really cuts deep because it’s not true at all.”Now I’m becoming mayor of the city and that feels like a small victory.”She now lives with her son Frankie and husband Rod, whom she met in 2012 on the day Wales won the rugby Six Nations Grand Slam.“I could have turned around and said, that’s it, I’m never going to hang out with men again. I don’t trust them. But I’m not,” she said.”There are nice men, women, regardless of gender, who are looking for love and it’s so easy to listen to bad stories as opposed to the positive ones and the good ones.”Stolen Hearts, the Wondery and Novel podcast, is available on all podcast services.

