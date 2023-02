The mother of 15-year-old Matthew McCallan, who was found dead in a ditch near Fintona, Co Tyrone, after a night out, has expressed her heartbreak and said she will never be the same again. She is haunted by his death every day and night, and feels “very nervous” and “safe in her bubble” at home. A tractor run is being organized to celebrate Matthew’s 16th birthday and the PSNI has referred to the Police Ombudsman.

