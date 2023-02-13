Kyiv Says Silvio Berlusconi is “Kissing Putin’s Bloody Hand”

Johanna Geron/Reuters

ROME—Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi has been accused by Ukraine of “kissing Putin’s bloody hand” after the three-time-prime minister and bunga bunga octogenarian said he would never meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he blames for Russia’s invasion of his country.

Berlusconi, whose record with doing the right thing is shaky at best, made the comments Sunday night at a polling station for regional elections in northern Italy. “All [Zelensky] had to do was to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of the Donbas and this would not have happened,” Berlusconi said—a stance which is in direct conflict with Italy’s coalition government under Giorgia Meloni, of which he is a major stakeholder. “I judge, very, very negatively the behavior of this gentleman.”

Kyiv was quick to respond, with Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko writing on Facebook: “Berlusconi’s senseless accusations against Zelensky are an attempt to kiss Putin’s hands, bloodied up to the elbows. An attempt to demonstrate his loyalty to the Russian dictator.”

