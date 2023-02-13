British police travel to Thailand to probe mystery of the ‘Lady in the Hills’ nearly 20 years ago

Summarize this content to 50 wordsPolice have traveled to Thailand to speak with the husband and family of a woman dubbed ‘The Lady in the Hills’ who was found half-naked and dead in the countryside nearly 20 years ago.Lamduan Armitage’s body was found on 20 September 2004 by hikers at a remote location in the Yorkshire Dales.She was discovered wearing only socks and jeans and had a ripped bra hanging from her arm.Lamduan was proclaimed ‘The Lady of the Hills’ by locals and even paid for her funeral before her identity was discovered in early 2019.Her parents saw an article about her death, contacted officers and said they thought it could be their daughter whom they had not seen since 2004. Thai-born Lamduan Armitage, 36, disappeared from her home in Burton-in-Kendal in 2004. DNA tests were carried out which confirmed that the woman was Lamduan, who would now be 55 years old and lived in northern England at the time of her death. It also established that she was married with three children and had previously lived in Portsmouth, Rugby and Preston. She is originally from Udon Thani province in northeastern Thailand, where her parents still live. North Yorkshire police officers are now traveling to Thailand to speak to Lamduan's parents Buasa and Joomsri Seekanya, after a delay of almost four years due to COVID. They also talk to her husband David Armitage, who now also lives in Thaland. Mr Armitage told The Sun in 2019 that he was not involved in his wife's death. It is believed that Mrs. Seekanya and Mr. Armitage were married in Thailand in January 1991, then moved to England and had two children together. For years, the "Lady of the Hills" case, as it came to be known, failed to identify the woman, despite multiple calls and photos, along with an artist impression released by British police that was published as part of an effort to apprehend the woman. to detect. family of the victim. She was buried by the locals, after a small service paid for by the local parish in Horton-in-Ribblesdale churchyard. Mr Armitage and his wife reportedly lived with his parents in Burton-in-Kendal, Cumbria. Lamdaun's body was found in 2004 in Horton-in-Ribblesdale The headstone in Horton-in-Ribblesdale, North Yorkshire, where Mrs Armitage was buried in 2007 A tombstone in the hills above the town reads: 'The Lady of the Hills. Found September 20, 2004. Name unknown. Rest in peace.' Rest in peace.’ Timeline: Lamduan Seekanya’s relationship with David Armitage June 1990: David and Lamduan meet in ThailandJanuary 1991: The couple is getting marriedJuly 1991: They move to the UK and live in PortsmouthFebruary 1992: Their first child, a son, is bornMay 1999: Their daughter is born2003: They move to Rugby in Warwickshire and from there to Burton-in-Kendal in Cumbria September 2004: A woman’s half-naked body is found near Horton-in-Ribblesdale, North YorkshireMarch 2019: Police finally identify the body as Lamduan Armitage, who was 36 when she disappeared in 2004.February 2022: North Yorkshire Police arrange a visit to Thailand, where Mrs Armitage’s husband and parents live A cold case investigation by North Yorkshire Police, led by retired Detective Chief Adam Harland, has been working on the mystery for the past several years.Mr Harland said he remains ‘determined to seek answers’ for Lamduan’s family.He said: ‘Despite the difficulties we have faced in recent years in continuing the investigation, we remain determined to seek answers for Lamduan’s family about the circumstances in which she was found dead in September 2004 in a beautiful but remote part of the Yorkshire Dales.“It was frustrating to have to wait so long to travel to Thailand.“We hope to speak to all members of her family, including her husband, to gather their evidence about her life and to offer all the support we can regarding their loss.“Losing a family member through murder is a terrible blow, bringing with it a lifetime of misery and a sense of loss.“There is the additional pain in this case that for 14 years it was not even known that this was Lamduan’s fate.“We will also consult with all family members on a request to return Lamduan’s remains to her family in Thailand in accordance with their Buddhist beliefs.“This is not an easy process to achieve.”They will have our help and support in finding a solution to this most unfortunate case.”Mr Harland has also urged people to avoid speculation around the case, to ensure they have the best chance of getting justice for her and her family.He added: ‘North Yorkshire Police are aware of the widespread interest in this research, which goes to the heart of issues surrounding violence against women and girls in the UK, Thailand and around the world.“To ensure that the investigation and the path of fair justice are not compromised, we strongly urge the media and those using social media to avoid harmful speculation about this case.“We are doing everything we can to seek answers and ensure justice for Lamduan’s loved ones.”After nearly 19 years, during which time the community of Horton in Ribblesdale has shown respect and care for Lamduan when she was known only as the ‘Lady of the Hills’, it would be a tragedy if we could not achieve this result because of to harmful reporting and online speculation.”

