Sam Smith misgendered AGAIN on Good Morning Britain as Ranvir Singh scrambles to correct herself

Sam Smith was again misrepresented on Monday's Good Morning Britain when Ranvir Singh referred to the non-binary star as 'he'.The host, 46, made the gaffe during an interview with fashion designer Harri who created Sam's infamous latex look for Saturday's BRIT Awards.Smith, 30, uses the pronouns she/they and had already been misled on the show by Richard Madeley, who apologized weeks earlier. Speaking to the designer, Ranvir said: 'Still ahead of Good Morning Britain – Harry Styles may have swept the board at the BRITs, but it was Sam Smith who stole the show with this dramatic latex balloon-style suit.' Before continuing, "How did he get into it? Who designed it? And why did he choose…" Blunder: Sam Smith was misled again on Monday's Good Morning Britain when Ranvir Singh referred to the non-binary star as 'he' (pictured with co-presenter Robert Rinder)Quickly correcting himself, Ranvir said, 'She! Why did they choose it?’.They discussed Sam’s red carpet appearance in a quirky balloon-like latex outfit.The ensemble featured a high neck, puffy arms and legs, and a zipper design across the chest.Speaking on the show, the Kerala-born menswear designer said, ‘I had four days to make the outfit’Harri – Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pilla in full – said of the singer that they had done a ‘fantastic job’ in the clumsy ensemble. He then admitted that no talcum powder was needed to put on the suit, saying, “He put it on like a tailored suit made for him.” Host Richard, 66, made the mistake about Sam’s gender in January when he debated whether or not the singer’s latest music video for I’m Not Here To Make Friends was overly sexualized when the mistake happened. And Madeley was talking about the scenes in Smith’s video, when he accidentally called them “he.” Wrong: The presenter made the gaffe during an interview with fashion designer Harri who created Sam’s infamous latex look for Saturday’s BRIT Awards Sorry: Smith, 30, is non-binary and uses the pronouns she/she and was already mis-expressed on the show by Richard Madeley, who later apologized weeks earlier Hard work: During the show, the Kerala-born menswear designer said, ‘I had four days to make the outfit’Co-host Susanna Reid, 52, corrected his mistake and apologized. The video for Smith’s new single sees them arrive at a castle in a helicopter before dancing provocatively in corsets, braces and nipple tassels.And while a panel was discussing the video, Richard told guest Shivani Dave that they “got a point” and they told him that they too use pronouns.Richard apologized a second time and said, “I’m so sorry. I’ll learn to do that.’Shivani later tweeted, “I’ve been getting messages from people who are concerned that Richard Madley has misrepresented me on @GMB“I corrected him, he apologized and took it to heart. A masterclass on how to do things when you mess up, we shared a thumbs up and I told him his hair looks great.” Apology: Host Richard, 66, made the mistake about Sam’s gender in January when he was debating whether or not the singer’s latest music video for I’m Not Here To Make Friends was overly sexualized when the mistake happened Gloria, Sam’s fourth studio album, was released Friday and is the first LP they’ve released in three years.It arrived after that almost a year of public preparations from Sam, who released the first single from the album Love Me More in April 2022. The Money on My Mind songwriter then took TikTok by storm with their viral hit single Unholy featuring German singer Kim Petras.The song reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the pair’s first song to reach the top spot. Smith revealed on Friday that they were spat on in the street after coming out as non-binary.The Grammy winner changed their gender pronouns to they/them in 2019, saying they wish they had done it sooner, but also opened up about the shocking backlash. Wild: Sam wears a corset, braces and nipple tassels in their new music video for I’m Not Here To Make Friends Supportive: Non-binary panelist Shivani Dave, who was also misrepresented by Richard on the show, shared this post afterwardsSpeaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the pop star revealed that while there have been no issues with their new gender identity in their personal lives, they have been harassed on the streets of England since coming out.They explained, “I think all the only negatives in the struggle have been in my public life and my work. And just the amount of hate and shit coming my way was just exhausting.“It was in the goddamn news. Someone spat at me in the street. It’s crazy. What I find difficult about it is that if that happens to me and I’m famous, I’m a pop star, can you imagine what other kids, like queer kids, feel? And it’s just so sad that we’re in 2023 and it’s still happening. It’s exhausting, especially in England.’Sam added, “So we actually have two sides. My personal life and then my public life. And in my personal life there is not one negative point. “My family, they can communicate with me. They always did. But they communicate with me in an even better way now. My love life has gotten better. I feel sweet. I feel good about myself, but I wear what I want to wear.’Since I changed my pronouns, it felt like coming home. I wish I knew what the words were when I was in school because that’s how I would have identified in school. Because it’s who I am and it’s who I’ve always been.’ Too bad: Sam revealed on Friday that they were spat on in the street after coming out as non-binary

