Campaigners slam ‘inedible and terrible’ food being given to asylum seekers at hotels

Taxpayers are paying £5.6 million a day to accommodate asylum seekers in hotels due to a shortage of official accommodation. Pictures of the food offered to asylum seekers in two budget hotels near Bristol have surfaced, showing questionable-looking burgers, chicken rolls and kebabs. A campaigner said the people living there were reluctant to complain, so they wanted to raise the issue on their behalf. Taxpayers are paying £5.6 million a day for asylum seekers in hotels, and 1,339 made the journey in January. The food provided meets all NHS Eatwell standards and cultural/dietary requirements.

