Norfolk was rocked by a magnitude 3.7 earthquake off the coast of Great Yarmouth, days after homes in Essex were hit by a quake that ‘sounded like a bomb’. The quake struck an area 56 miles offshore in the North Sea and was felt by residents of coastal villages. The British Geological Survey then tweeted to confirm the seismic activity. An asteroid also lit up the night sky over the English Channel, entering Earth’s atmosphere and sparking a fireball.

Post navigation