Optimize this title with seo Pharmacists say ‘tax on sick’ should be axed. So is it time to END prescription charges in England?

Pharmacists in England are demanding that prescriptions be made free, as the cost of living is pushed down. England is the only country in the UK that still charges some patients for their prescriptions, while Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland dropped the charges over a decade ago. Campaigners call the £9.35 fee that patients in England have to pay to obtain certain medicines an ‘unfair tax on health’. Charities and senior pharmacists have joined the call for the charges to be dropped, labeling them “prohibitive”. The abolition of the prescription charge has long been advocated in England, with the hope that it would negate the progression of ill health and avoidable hospitalizations. A survey from the Royal Pharmaceutical Society found that half of pharmacists have seen an increase in the number of patients asking them which prescription they “can do without” in the past six months.

